Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU issues strong warning to netizens sharing this AI generated PHOTO depicting her in bad light - “Mtafungwa” (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Controversial nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, has sounded the alarm over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence, particularly in creating fake images meant to tarnish reputations.

Speaking at a recent public event, the outspoken mother of two addressed a viral AI‑generated photo that depicted her in bad light.

Nyamu warned that some Kenyans are exploiting the technology to harass female politicians by altering their photos and spreading misleading content online.

She revealed that she is already working on a bill in the Senate to criminalize such misuse of AI, stressing that the law will serve as a deterrent to those who weaponize technology against leaders.





“Hawa watu wanaweka picha fake nimewatengenezia sheria, kwa sababu watu wengi wakiona hizo picha wanajua ni mimi nimevaa hivyo. Ndio iwe funzo, wakifanya hivyo kwa watu wengine wanafungwa,” she declared.

Watch her>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST