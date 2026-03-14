A thief records himself stealing pineapples at the vast Del Monte Plantation and shares the video on TikTok (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - A middle-aged man has sparked reactions on TikTok after boldly sharing a video of himself stealing pineapples from the vast Del Monte plantation.

In the clip circulating online, the suspected thief is seen harvesting pineapples and loading them into a sack with the help of an accomplice.

After filling the sack, the two men are seen making a quick escape from the plantation on a motorbike

The video has drawn widespread attention online, with many netizens expressing shock at the man’s decision to openly record and post the theft incident on social media.

Reports indicate that cases of people invading the massive pineapple plantation to steal the fruits are quite common.

In some instances, suspected thieves have reportedly lost their lives after being attacked by security dogs deployed to guard the farm.

Watch the video>>> below

Shock as Suspected Thief Records Himself Stealing Pineapples from what appears to be Del Monte Plantation. #thief #stealing #pineapple #MosesNgige pic.twitter.com/1wU7jvHXgs — 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐠𝐢𝐠𝐞 (@MosesNgigeKE) March 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST