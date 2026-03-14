Drama as city Lawyer NELSON HAVI blasts his ex-lover, NJERI THORNE, as a bitter mad woman on X and she fires back!







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - City lawyer and Westlands parliamentary aspirant, Nelson Havi, has found himself at the center of a fiery online spat with his ex-lover, Communications Consultant Njeri Thorne.

The drama started after Havi announced his bid for the Westlands parliamentary seatlast month.

Njeri quickly took to social media, accusing him of owing her money from a past business deal.

For weeks, Havi had ignored her rants, but on Saturday, March 14th, he finally broke his silence with a sharp post on X.

“Njeri is inconsequential to our life. We cannot lose sleep because of a bitter mad woman,” Havi wrote, dismissing her claims.

However, Njeri was not about to let it slide.

In a fiery clapback, she reminded Havi of her role in shaping his public persona.

“Inconsequential na ata hizo shule unapelaka watoto mimi ndio nilikufundisha. Politics, I introduced you. Media appearances I taught you. Inconsequential and you want to be me? Lipa deni. Nyangau,” she posted.

The exchange has since caused a buzz, with netizens weighing in on whether the spat is a personal matter or a calculated distraction from Havi’s political ambitions.

Some sympathized with Njeri, praising her boldness, while others accused her of being bitter and attempting to derail Havi’s campaign.





The Kenyan DAILY POST