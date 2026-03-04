SHOCKING VIDEO of a young Kenyan man dressed like a Slay Queen stuns netizens - See how he was cat walking! (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 04, 2026 - This young man was spotted dressed like a slay queen - complete with full makeup and screaming red lipstick.

In the viral video, he is seen confidently walking alongside other slay queens in figure-hugging outfits, rocking a pair of tights and a black blouse.

From a distance, many netizens admitted they couldn’t immediately tell if he was a man in women’s attire. But a closer look left no doubt.

The footage has sparked heated reactions online, with netizens questioning what would push a young man to boldly embrace such a look and parade it in public without a care.

Some saw it as a daring act of self-expression, while others were simply shocked.

As one netizen cheekily warned: “Next time you approach a slay queen in Nairobi clubs at night, stay alert - you might just get the surprise of your life.”

Watch the video>>> below.

Daughters of Agrippina are really going through alooot to impress sons of Adam while sons of Adam are finding it the hard way as they circumnavigate through life challenges. May Yehova Wanyonyi remember his poor pipoos. 🥲😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/y8j88W8hpY — George T. Diano (@georgediano) March 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST