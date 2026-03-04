SHOCKING VIDEO of a young Kenyan man dressed like a Slay Queen stuns netizens - See how he was cat walking! (WATCH)



Wednesday, March 04, 2026 - This young man was spotted dressed like a slay queen - complete with full makeup and screaming red lipstick.

In the viral video, he is seen confidently walking alongside other slay queens in figure-hugging outfits, rocking a pair of tights and a black blouse.

From a distance, many netizens admitted they couldn’t immediately tell if he was a man in women’s attire. But a closer look left no doubt.

The footage has sparked heated reactions online, with netizens questioning what would push a young man to boldly embrace such a look and parade it in public without a care.

Some saw it as a daring act of self-expression, while others were simply shocked.

As one netizen cheekily warned: “Next time you approach a slay queen in Nairobi clubs at night, stay alert - you might just get the surprise of your life.”

