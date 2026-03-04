KIKUYU LADY confesses she is suffering from “HOMA KUBWA”, admits to selling “MECHI’ to survive - “Lazima Nitafute Unga”

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - A 39-year-old Kikuyu woman
has openly spoken about her daily life struggles as she tries to make ends meet
and fend for her children.
In the clip circulating on social media, the woman confesses
that she is suffering from “homa kubwa.”
She alleged that due to financial hardship, she resorted to
selling “mechi” in order to make ends meet, saying, “Lazima nitafute
unga.”
The visibly distressed woman stated that she is unaware of
how she may have contracted the illness.
She further claimed that she frequents entertainment joints
in search of clients, adding that most of the men she interacts with are in
their early 20s and 30s.
When asked about her charges, she disclosed that her
services start from Ksh 1,000.
She also opened up about some of the challenges she faces,
narrating an incident where a client refused to pay after taking her to his
house.
According to her account, she ended up carrying his
television set while he was asleep in order to recover her money.
Listen to her confession in the video>>> clip below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Wanaume kwisha........ pic.twitter.com/rxrSBfBdLd— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2026
