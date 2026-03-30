Shattered Dreams! Kenyan businessman dies in a road accident, a week before launching his multi-million night club (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A Kenyan businessman tragically lost his life in a road accident just days before the grand opening of his highly anticipated nightclub.

According to a close associate who had been working with the deceased on the project, the businessman was full of hope and excitement about the venture, which was set to open its doors next weekend.

In an emotional post on X, the associate recounted their last conversation, revealing that they had spoken at around 1 a.m on the night before the fatal accident.

What began as a professional relationship had grown into a strong friendship, built on months of collaboration, dedication and shared vision.

“We’ve been working on this club together, putting in so much time, energy and passion. He was even planning to open next weekend. Everything was almost done, just the final coat of paint left,” he wrote.

The deceased had reportedly committed to settling outstanding payments the following day, including a significant balance owed for work done on the club.

However, tragedy struck just hours later.

“I wake up to the news that he was in an accident and died on the spot. I’m still in shock,” the grieving associate shared.

The sudden loss has not only left an emotional void but also created uncertainty around the nearly completed multi-million shilling project.

The associate now faces the difficult task of addressing pending payments owed to workers and suppliers, amounting to over a million shillings.

“What makes it even harder is having to talk to the fundis and everyone who worked on the project, and tell them payments will have to delay as we sort things out with the family,” he added.

Photos shared online show a nearly complete, modern entertainment space that stood as a testament to the businessman’s ambition and hard work, now a painful reminder of dreams cut short.

The Kenyan DAILY POST