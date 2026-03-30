Panic as beautiful VANESSA NKATHA goes missing under unclear circumstances - Last seen in Roysambu 4 weeks ago







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A family is in distress after their daughter, Vanessa Nkatha, went missing under mysterious circumstances nearly a month ago.

According to reports, Vanessa was last seen in the Roysambu area four weeks ago, and since then, all attempts to trace her whereabouts have been unsuccessful.

Her disappearance has left family members and friends deeply worried, with fears growing as each day passes without any communication from her.

Family members revealed that her phone has remained switched off since the day she vanished, further complicating efforts to reach her or establish her last known movements.

Despite searching and making inquiries, no concrete leads have emerged.

In a desperate appeal for help, the family has circulated her photo widely across social media platforms, hoping that someone may have seen her or has information that could assist in locating her.

They are now urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and report to the nearest police station or contact the family directly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST