Panic as beautiful VANESSA NKATHA goes missing under unclear circumstances - Last seen in Roysambu 4 weeks ago

Monday, March 30,
2026 - A family is in distress after their daughter, Vanessa Nkatha, went
missing under mysterious circumstances nearly a month ago.
According to reports, Vanessa was last seen in the Roysambu
area four weeks ago, and since then, all attempts to trace her whereabouts have
been unsuccessful.
Her disappearance has left family members and friends deeply
worried, with fears growing as each day passes without any communication from
her.
Family members revealed that her phone has remained switched
off since the day she vanished, further complicating efforts to reach her or
establish her last known movements.
Despite searching and making inquiries, no concrete leads
have emerged.
In a desperate appeal for help, the family has circulated
her photo widely across social media platforms, hoping that someone may have
seen her or has information that could assist in locating her.
They are now urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and report to the nearest police station or contact the family directly.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments