Disaster in waiting?? Nairobi LADY’s viral PHOTOs cooking with 50kg gas cylinder sparks safety debate (LOOK)







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A Nairobi lady has set social media abuzz after posting a photo of herself cooking in her kitchen with a massive 50kg gas cylinder.

The image quickly ignited mixed reactions online.

Many netizens expressed shock and disbelief, noting that such heavy-duty LPG cylinders are typically reserved for commercial kitchens and institutions.

Others raised safety concerns, warning that cylinders of this size are usually kept outside the house.

Storing one inside the kitchen, they argued, is a ticking time bomb - an accident waiting to happen.

Just when you think you have seen it all, Nairobi never fails to surprise.





The Kenyan DAILY POST