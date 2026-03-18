SHAME as a man is caught red-handed with a schoolgirl in a lodging (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A man was arrested after he was found with a schoolgirl in a lodging during a dramatic incident that sparked a confrontation.

In a video circulating online, a group of men is seen confronting the suspect inside the room while questioning his actions.

The schoolgirl is seen sitting on the bed as the tense exchange unfolds.

The man is heard attempting to defend himself, but his explanation appears to do little to calm the situation.

He was later handed over to the police, while the girl was rescued from the premises.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST