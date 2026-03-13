Screenshot of the private message KAIRO sent to his former boss’ wife exposing him for cheating - Is karma finally hitting back?







Friday, March 13, 2026 - As Kenyans continue to react to Khalif Kairo’s recent predicaments, including the auctioning of his property, a private message has surfaced showing him exposing his former boss for cheating.

In the message, Kairo informed Clement’s wife that he was being unfaithful, claiming that he was cheating on her with a close friend named Slyvia.

In a past interview, Clement revealed that Kairo’s actions contributed to the collapse of his marriage, alleging that Kairo had badmouthed him to his wife, creating mistrust and tension in their relationship.

Some netizens are now questioning: “Is karma finally hitting back?”

The Kenyan DAILY POST