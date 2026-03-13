All that glitters is not gold! 2 Slay Queens exposed for drugging a man and robbing him of iPhone 17, MacBooks and money (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 13, 2026 - A man is counting heavy losses after he was drugged and robbed by two Slay Queens he had invited to his apartment.

According to reports circulating online, the victim had hosted the two ladies at his residence before they drugged him, leaving him unconscious.

The suspects are said to have stolen an iPhone 17, two MacBooks and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage from the apartment building reportedly captured the two women leaving the premises and boarding an Uber shortly after the incident, moments after the victim was left unconscious.

The matter was later reported to the police and photos of the suspects shared online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST