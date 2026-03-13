REVEALED! Meet the rich ‘Mubaba’ financing the lavish lifestyle of CERA IMANI as her ex-boyfriend, KHALIF KAIRO, faces auction over debts (PHOTOs)

Friday, March 13,
2026 - Renowned social media influencer, Cera Imani, who previously dated disgraced
city car dealer, Khalif
Kairo, is reportedly being secretly funded by a wealthy
“mubaba.”
The glamorous influencer has recently caught the attention
of netizens after sharing photos and videos of luxurious
vacations and a lavish lifestyle, including frequent
international trips and high-end experiences.
It is now emerging that her lifestyle is being sponsored by John Gicaci, an
accomplished businessman and financial expert.
According to whispers, Gicaci has deep pockets and is known
for financing the lifestyles of several high-end city slay queens, including
Cera.
Gicaci is described as a seasoned financial professional who has previously held senior positions in Government, further fueling curiosity about his wealth and influence.
See his photos below.
Cera Imani parading lavish lifestyle sponsored by her rich mubaba.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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