Serial cheater and abuser! Inside MORARA KEBASO’s troubled marriage! Beat his pregnant wife and “chewed” multiple LADIES during his Vampire Diaries tours







Friday, March 13, 2026 - Renowned political activist and businessman, Morara Kebaso, is facing serious allegations about his private life, even as he portrays himself publicly as a morally upright leader and devoted family man.

According to a source, Kebaso is a serial cheater and has subjected his wife to physical abuse.

His wife is reported to have walked out of their marriage several times, citing repeated infidelity and abusive behavior.

The source further revealed that Kebaso beat his wife while she was pregnant, highlighting the disturbing extent of his domestic abuse.

In addition, he is said to have “chewed” multiple women during his nationwide Vampire Diaries tours, which involved traveling across the country while exposing failed Government projects.

Despite projecting the image of a responsible family man, sources claim that behind closed doors, his marriage is marred by allegations of abuse and infidelity.

These revelations are likely to spark public debate over the contrast between Kebaso’s public image and his private conduct.

The Kenyan DAILY POST