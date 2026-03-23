PHOTOs of the beautiful Slay Queen VICTOR OUMA lured to Novo Hotel and left with a staggering Ksh 77,000 bill after vanishing - “Huyu jamaa ni mkora”







Monday, March 23, 2026 - A man identified as Victor Ouma has been accused of luring women to expensive dates in upscale hotels, only to disappear without settling the bill.

In a recent incident shared online, a woman claimed that she was invited for a dinner date at Novo Hotel in Westlands, only to end up with a hefty bill.

According to her account, upon arrival, she found Victor seated with another woman, whom he introduced as a business partner.

Believing his explanation, she waited as they concluded their discussion and proceeded to order food and drinks worth approximately Ksh 5,000.

She further alleged that Victor would occasionally check on her and at one point asked her to send him Ksh 3,000 in exchange for dollars, something she declined.

The woman claimed that she waited for hours for him to finish the meeting, only to later realize that he had left the hotel without informing her.

Hotel management reportedly informed her that multiple orders had been made under the reservation, including expensive alcohol for takeaway, pushing the total bill to Ksh 77,000.

When she insisted on paying only for what she had ordered, the situation escalated and police were called to the scene, forcing her to pay.





Below are photos of the victim

The Kenyan DAILY POST