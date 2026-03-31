PHOTOs!! City video vixen, BRENDA OTIENO, back to flaunting big NYASH online after she was impregnated and dumped by a married man - She had been insulting his wife







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - City video vixen, Brenda Otieno, has resurfaced on Instagram after taking a long hiatus, with claims emerging that she had been involved with a married man.

According to whispers, the well-endowed video vixen, who rose to fame after featuring in Bahati’s Abebo video, is said to have attempted to break up a marriage after getting involved with the man.

She had reportedly been insulting his wife, only for the situation to later turn against her.

The man is said to have abandoned her while she was pregnant, and efforts to reconcile with him have been unsuccessful.

She is now back on Instagram, where she has resumed sharing photos flaunting her “nyash” with eyes locked on her next target.





See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST