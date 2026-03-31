See how this bold MUMAMA dressed like a Gen Z Slay Queen stole the show at a Nairobi club – Nice ‘melons’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - A video of a middle‑aged woman having a good time at a popular Nairobi club has set social media abuzz.

The confident reveler, dressed in a daring outfit reminiscent of a Gen Z “baddie,” stole the spotlight with her energetic dance moves and unapologetic vibe.

From her bold fashion choices to her infectious energy, she owned the night, turning heads and now trending online.

However, the video has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens praised her boldness, celebrating her as proof that fun has no age limit.

Others, however, felt she was trying too hard to blend in with the younger crowd.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST