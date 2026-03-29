Nyabari Chache MP ZAHEER JHANDA’s secret escapades with Slay Queens at Best Western Hotel exposed - “Anapenda Bila SII-DIIH”







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Flamboyant Nyabari Chache Member of Parliament, Zaheer Jhanda, is reportedly linked to secret meetups with city Slay Queens at the upscale Best Western Hotel.

Despite being married with two children, the controversial MP is alleged to be a serial cheat who uses his financial muscle and political influence to attract women.

According to one of the Slay Queens who reached out anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare, Zaheer allegedly avoids using protection, raising concerns about his health and that of his spouse.

Zaheer’s appetite for beautiful women, particularly socialites and “baddies,” is well known.

At one point, he was involved in a widely publicized affair with socialite Amber Ray, a relationship that nearly broke his marriage.

It now appears he has not abandoned his cheating habits even after rising to public office.





The Kenyan DAILY POST