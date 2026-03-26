AMEUMBIKA!! This stunning Slay Queen has caused commotion on social media - Is she hunting for Wababaz? (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A little‑known baddie has set social media ablaze after posting a video flaunting her jaw‑dropping curves.

In the short video, the bold beauty is seen casually filming herself while posing in bed with a figure-hugging outfit accentuating her enviable curves.

Netizens, especially men, couldn’t get enough, with some flooding the comments section to shoot their shot.

While many praised her confidence and stunning looks, others claimed that the stunt was a familiar tactic used by Slay Queens to attract wealthy older men.

Some users joked that such videos explain why older women often criticize older men for dating younger women, saying they simply cannot compete with the boldness and charm of Gen Z baddies.

Watch the video>>> below

Old women hate men dating younger ones because that effortless arch is the art their sagging bodies will never be again.



Once again we’re sorry 😢



pic.twitter.com/NXi9EXB27I — George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST