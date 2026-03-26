AMEUMBIKA!! This stunning Slay Queen has caused commotion on social media - Is she hunting for Wababaz? (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A little‑known baddie has set social media ablaze after posting a video flaunting her jaw‑dropping curves.
In the short video, the bold beauty is seen casually filming
herself while posing in bed with a figure-hugging outfit accentuating her
enviable curves.
Netizens, especially men, couldn’t get enough, with some
flooding the comments section to shoot their shot.
While many praised her confidence and stunning looks, others
claimed that the stunt was a familiar tactic used by Slay Queens to attract
wealthy older men.
Some users joked that such videos explain why older women
often criticize older men for dating younger women, saying they simply cannot
compete with the boldness and charm of Gen Z baddies.
Watch the video>>> below
Old women hate men dating younger ones because that effortless arch is the art their sagging bodies will never be again.— George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) March 26, 2026
Once again we’re sorry 😢
pic.twitter.com/NXi9EXB27I
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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