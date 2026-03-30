CCTV footage captures two ‘MCHELE LADIES’ who drugged a man at Jambo Grill along Thika Road and stole valuables after accessing his Kilimani apartment (VIDEO)







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A night out turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Nairobi man after he was drugged and robbed by two women he had just met at a popular entertainment joint along Thika Road.

The victim had on Thursday evening visited Jambo Grill, located opposite Garden City, to unwind and catch up with a friend while enjoying a live performance by Ohangla star Prince Indah.

According to reports, the victim was left alone after his friend departed, choosing to remain behind and finish his drink.

It was at this point that two women approached him and requested to join his table.

With empty seats available, he agreed, and they struck up a conversation.

However, the situation took a dangerous turn in the early hours of the morning.

At around 4 a.m, he decided to call it a night and head back to his Kilimani residence.

He briefly left his drink unattended as he went to the washroom.

Investigations indicate that during this moment, the two women are suspected to have laced his drink with a stupefying substance.

Unaware of the danger, he took a sip upon returning.

Within minutes, he reportedly became disoriented.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators shows the two women accompanying him out of the premises.

The trio then boarded an Uber, which the victim paid for using his phone, and proceeded to his apartment in Kilimani.

Surveillance cameras at the apartment captured the women entering the building with the victim and using the lift to access his residence.

Once inside, he is said to have sensed something was wrong.

In a moment of instinct, he managed to lock himself inside his bedroom, leaving the two women in the living area.

The suspects reportedly stayed in the apartment for several hours before leaving at around 1 p.m. the following day.

By the time they exited, they had stolen several valuables, including: iPhone 15 Pro worth KSh 170,000, Samsung S24 worth KSh 65,000, Lenovo laptop worth KSh 60,000, HP laptop worth KSh 100,000, Expensive perfumes, $500 in cash, €500 in cash and Ksh 37,500 withdrawn from his NCBA bank account.

The two women were seen on CCTV casually walking out of the apartment carrying the stolen items in a shopping bag.

The victim was later found in a heavily drugged state after friends raised an alarm when they could not reach him.

He was rushed to hospital, where he received treatment and is now recovering.

The incident has since been reported at Kasarani Stadium Police Station, with detectives launching investigations and appealing to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Below is a CCTV footage>>> capturing the suspects.

The two MCHELE LADIES from Jambo Grill, Thika Road pic.twitter.com/Nx7BoqwCCp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST