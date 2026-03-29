Niko Kadi founder photojournalist ALLANS ADEMBA speaks out on alleged Government threats - Is RUTO uneasy about youth voter mobilisation?







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Photojournalist and activist, Allans Ademba, has raised alarm over alleged Government threats and intimidation following the suspension of his social media accounts.

In an X post dated March 29th, Ademba shared screenshots showing his TikTok account-boasting millions of views and thousands of followers, had been suspended at 1 a.m.

The ban notice read: “We suspended your account, Ademba Allans. You have 180 days left to appeal, or we’ll permanently disable your account.”

Ademba, who has built a strong online presence, revealed his account metrics: 18 million post views, 325,000 profile views, 1.6 million likes, 52,000 comments, and 63,000 shares.

He claims these figures are being deliberately targeted by state machinery.

“This is just one of the threats after the Government released its state machinery on me,” he stated, adding that he fears for his life if he discloses the full extent of intimidation.

To avoid surveillance, Ademba says he now uses a basic feature phone, popularly known as a Kabambe, which lacks internet capabilities but remains traceable through its IMEI number.

President William Ruto’s administration has faced repeated accusations from human rights groups and international bodies of employing digital surveillance against critics.

Ademba is best known for founding the viral Niko Kadi initiative in February 2026, which mobilised young citizens to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Starting from a single tweet, the movement quickly spread nationwide.

He has warned politicians against hijacking the initiative, insisting that it remains citizen‑led.





The Kenyan DAILY POST