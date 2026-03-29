Kenyan Court hands death sentence to robbery convict who appealed 14 year sentence despite having just one and half years remaining to freedom







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - What was meant to be a final bid for justice has ended in tragedy.

Daniel Njihia Miano, convicted in 2012 for robbery with violence, had been serving a 14‑year sentence.

With just one and a half years left before completing his term, he chose to appeal.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had warned that they will push for a harsher penalty, and the High Court itself cautioned him about the risks.

Still, Daniel pressed forward.

Upon re‑evaluating the evidence, the court upheld the conviction but ruled that the original sentence was unduly lenient.

In a shocking twist, the punishment was enhanced to death, the maximum penalty prescribed by law.

Daniel then escalated the matter to the Court of Appeal of Kenya.

On 25th March 2026, the appellate court affirmed both the conviction and the death sentence.

The ruling has sparked intense debate online, with many netizens questioning whether Daniel had competent legal guidance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST