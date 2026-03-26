Natural or surgery? VIDEO of a well-endowed LADY spotted on the streets sparks reactions! NYASH too big







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A video of a lady with an exceptionally well-endowed figure has gone viral, sparking a heated debate online about whether her look is natural or the result of cosmetic surgery.

The clip shows the woman walking confidently on a busy street, rocking a figure-hugging dress.

Netizens were quick to weigh in, with some marveling at her figure and others questioning if it’s naturally hers or enhanced.

Watch the video>>> below

Man shares a viral video of a lady with huge BBL walking amid stares in Lekki👀pic.twitter.com/BIHRFaQqgS — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) March 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST