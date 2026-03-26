“Burukanga” KALENJIN Version!! Well-endowed “KALE LADIES” take over social media (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - The viral Burukanga dance challenge has just gotten a fresh twist, as Kalenjin ladies join the trend, sending social media into a frenzy.

Originally popularized by urban artists, Burukanga has swept across platforms, with ladies showcasing their moves and adding their unique flair.

The latest excitement comes from the release of the Kalenjin version of the song, which has inspired youthful Kalenjin ladies to jump into the challenge.

Videos shared online show Kalenjin ladies unleashing their energetic dance moves, capturing the attention of men, who can’t seem to get enough of the trend.

Tilingi Twitter huyu mtoto wenyu anakuwanga mnoma sana kudance kwanza design anachapanisha mlima uko nyuma pic.twitter.com/45G9sDCSEo — Mansang Chirchir (@mansang29) March 25, 2026

Ndo huyu babes wa Kericho sasa, huyo ni wa Nandi😂💔 https://t.co/Rb1AdjhMlP pic.twitter.com/jFzFsZunD7 — Mansang Chirchir (@mansang29) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST