More details emerge on Comedian NJUGUSH’s troubled marriage as child custody battle looms - It was not clout







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the crumbled marriage of popular Kenyan comedian Timothy Njuguna, widely known as Njugush.

Earlier claims circulating online suggested that the couple had staged the breakup rumours to generate publicity and boost ticket sales for their upcoming TNT stand-up comedy show.

However, sources close to the couple now allege that the separation is real and not a publicity stunt.

According to the source, the two reportedly parted ways due to irreconcilable differences, with Njugush said to have moved out of their matrimonial home in Ruiru, allegedly leaving with only a few clothes.

Reports further indicate that the estranged couple may currently be involved in a quiet child custody dispute, and could officially announce their separation in the near future.

Whispers circulating online also claim that infidelity may have contributed to the breakdown of the marriage, with allegations that Njugush discovered his wife had been unfaithful on several occasions.

The comedian’s marriage had long been admired by many Kenyans on social media, where the couple frequently shared affectionate moments and public displays of affection.

Njugush and his wife met while still in college, building their relationship and careers together over the years, which made the reports of their split shocking to fans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST