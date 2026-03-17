More details emerge on Comedian NJUGUSH’s troubled marriage as child custody battle looms - It was not clout

Tuesday, March 17,
2026 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the crumbled marriage of
popular Kenyan comedian Timothy Njuguna, widely known as Njugush.
Earlier claims circulating online suggested that the couple
had staged the breakup rumours to generate publicity and boost ticket sales for
their upcoming TNT stand-up comedy show.
However, sources close to the couple now allege that the
separation is real and not a publicity stunt.
According to the source, the two reportedly parted ways due
to irreconcilable
differences, with Njugush said to have moved out of their
matrimonial home in Ruiru, allegedly leaving with
only a few clothes.
Reports further indicate that the estranged couple may
currently be involved in a quiet child custody dispute,
and could officially announce their separation in the near future.
Whispers circulating online also claim that infidelity
may have contributed to the breakdown of the marriage, with
allegations that Njugush discovered his wife had been unfaithful on several
occasions.
The comedian’s marriage had long been admired by many
Kenyans on social media, where the couple frequently shared affectionate
moments and public displays of affection.
Njugush and his wife met while still in college, building their relationship and careers together over the years, which made the reports of their split shocking to fans.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments