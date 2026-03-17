A man who married last year in a colourful wedding exposed for infidelity and disrespectful remarks about his wife! Ogopa Wanaume (Leaked messages)







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - A young man who held a colourful wedding last year has been exposed for badmouthing his wife and hitting on other women.

In the leaked conversations, the man is seen making disrespectful remarks about his wife, describing her as “high-headed” and claiming that her behavior has drastically changed from the person he knew while they were dating.

He further admits that he may have rushed into marriage without proper preparation, revealing that he is currently struggling to find peace in the relationship.

The messages also suggest that he has been making advances towards other women, raising allegations of infidelity barely a year into the marriage.

Check out the leaked messages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST