MILLICENT OMANGA regrets supporting RUTO after Gikomba demolitions and asks for forgiveness - “My Heart is Heavy”







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - Former nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has criticized the Government following the partial demolition of Gikomba Market.

The demolitions were carried out after a notice directing traders to relocate at least 50 metres from the Nairobi River to pave way for restoration and flood control.

Many resisted, citing lack of transparency and alleging that cartels had taken over the allocation process.

Reacting to the incident, Omanga lamented the destruction of livelihoods.

“Gikomba is not just a market; it’s the heartbeat of thousands of hustles. Today, it’s being torn down.”

“Traders have lost their stock, their property, and their livelihoods without alternatives, without answers.”

“The largest market in East and Central Africa has been reduced to loss and silence,” she said.

Omanga revealed that her pain was compounded by the fact that she once defended the current regime.

She disclosed rejecting President William Ruto’s appointment to the Nairobi Rivers Commission, saying she could not stand by as traders suffered.

“What hurts even more is that this is the same government I defended with everything in me.”

“We believed in pesa mfukoni. But today, it feels like that promise was never meant for us… only a cruel twist,” she added.

Omanga appealed to Kenyans for forgiveness, admitting regret for disregarding warnings about supporting Ruto.

“My heart is heavy. I regret it. And to those who saw this coming but we didn’t listen, I ask for forgiveness,” she concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST