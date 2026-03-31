Media personality ADELLE ONYANGO opens up on dealing with grief 14 years since her mother succumbed to cancer - “Pain can cleanse but also corrupt”







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - Media personality, Adelle Onyango, has shared a deeply personal reflection as she marked 14 years since the passing of her mother.

In a series of heartfelt Instagram posts on Tuesday, March 31st, 2026, Onyango opened up about grief and the long road to healing.

She recalled the Saturday morning in 2012 when she first received the devastating news, describing how her body shut down.

“For the weeks leading up to her burial, I became stoic, almost robotic,” she wrote.

But as life resumed, grief returned in unexpected ways.

Tears would surface while driving, during live radio shows, or even when passing her mother’s door.

Onyango described these tears as both “release and poison,” a reminder of pain that cut deeply.

Over the years, she admitted grief nearly consumed her, with distractions and relationships offering temporary escape.

She emphasized that acceptance did not mean forgetting her mother.

Instead, it eased the friction she felt with life.

“I realised that while I had refused to let mummy die, my refusal hadn’t changed the reality. Letting go eased the constant bruising,” she shared.

She described the profound ease of finally allowing her mother’s death to exist without guilt.

“I felt alive. Like there was more to me than the grieving daughter,” she wrote, adding that pain must be felt but never allowed to corrupt identity.

Adelle Onyango's mother, Mary Onyango, died on March 31st, 2012, after a long battle with breast cancer.

She was a prominent activist who fought stigma surrounding the disease and served as the founding member of the Kenya Breast Health Program, having battled the illness for roughly 11 years before her passing at the age of 53.

The Kenyan DAILY POST