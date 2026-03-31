Midnight Drama: A series of videos capture violent altercations between drunk Slay Queens and guards at Emboita Hotel in Nakuru







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded at Emboita Hotel in Nakuru after a group of intoxicated Slay Queens clashed with security guards manning the premises.

According to reports, the ladies were asked to leave the hotel for causing a disturbance, triggering a heated confrontation that quickly escalated.

In videos circulating online, guards are seen engaging physically with the women as the altercation intensifies.

At one point, one of the ladies attempts to jump over the gate after being ejected from the premises, but falls hard to the ground.

She is later seen being carried away by guards after appearing to sustain injuries during the incident.

The videos have sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Kenyans accusing the guards of using excessive force, while others argued that the situation may have gotten out of hand.

Watch the videos below

Intoxicated Slay Queens vs Emboita Hotel, Nakuru pic.twitter.com/US3Fjy9jSu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026

Intoxicated Slay Queens vs Emboita Hotel, Nakuru pic.twitter.com/3rYywzBKYF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026

Intoxicated Slay Queens vs Emboita Hotel, Nakuru pic.twitter.com/O7rNH0LcYQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026

Intoxicated Slay Queens vs Emboita Hotel, Nakuru pic.twitter.com/eAWZESu1Ul — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST