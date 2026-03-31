Midnight Drama: A series of videos capture violent altercations between drunk Slay Queens and guards at Emboita Hotel in Nakuru

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded at Emboita Hotel in Nakuru after a group of intoxicated Slay Queens clashed with security guards manning the premises.
According to reports, the ladies were asked to leave the
hotel for causing a disturbance, triggering a heated confrontation that quickly
escalated.
In videos circulating online, guards are seen engaging
physically with the women as the altercation intensifies.
At one point, one of the ladies attempts to jump over the
gate after being ejected from the premises, but falls hard to the ground.
She is later seen being carried away by guards after
appearing to sustain injuries during the incident.
The videos have sparked mixed reactions on social media,
with some Kenyans accusing the guards of using excessive force, while others
argued that the situation may have gotten out of hand.
Watch the videos below
Intoxicated Slay Queens vs Emboita Hotel, Nakuru pic.twitter.com/US3Fjy9jSu— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026
Intoxicated Slay Queens vs Emboita Hotel, Nakuru pic.twitter.com/3rYywzBKYF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026
Intoxicated Slay Queens vs Emboita Hotel, Nakuru pic.twitter.com/O7rNH0LcYQ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026
Intoxicated Slay Queens vs Emboita Hotel, Nakuru pic.twitter.com/eAWZESu1Ul— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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