Meet PIUS NGUGI, Nairobi Woman Rep ESTHER PASSARIS’ reclusive billionaire husband (PHOTO)







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, recently revealed that she was forced to change her WhatsApp number after being bombarded with steamy messages from randy Gen Z admirers.

According to Passaris, the younger men, popularly known as Ben 10s, had been persistently “shooting their shots” by sending unsolicited photos.

“I am a happily married woman, and I don’t need a Ben 10. Sending me some photos is disrespectful,” she lamented.

Passaris, 60, has been married for decades to Pius Ngugi, the reclusive 81‑year‑old billionaire whose name often surfaces in whispers rather than headlines.

Ngugi is a seasoned industrialist and one of Kenya’s quiet power players.

He is the man behind Leleshwa wine, produced from his expansive grape farms in Naivasha, and a key investor in Tatu City - an ambitious real estate project expected to deliver about 100,000 homes upon completion.

Despite his vast wealth and influence, Ngugi has deliberately kept a low profile, rarely appearing in public and earning a reputation as one of Kenya’s most private tycoons.

His ventures in agribusiness and real estate have cemented his place among the country’s elite, yet he remains largely out of the limelight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST