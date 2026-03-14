Meet KORORIA SIMAMTWA, the mastermind of the Ksh 60 Million fake tender scam planned at the Office of The President in Harambee House - “Ni Mtu Wa RUTO” (PHOTOs)

Saturday, March 14, 2026 - An aspiring politician allied to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is among seven suspects arrested in connection with a Ksh 60 million fraud scheme targeting a foreign businessman.
The suspect, Kororia Simamtwa, is believed to be the
mastermind behind the elaborate scam that was executed from Harambee House, one
of Kenya’s most secure government buildings and home to key offices including
the Office of the President.
Simamtwa and his accomplices are currently under
investigation for conspiracy to defraud, contrary to Section 317 of the Penal
Code, and obtaining money by false pretences under Section 313.
Authorities are also probing possible violations under the
Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA) relating to the
acquisition, possession and use of suspected proceeds of crime.
According to police investigations, the case involves a
foreign national who was duped into believing he could secure a lucrative Government
contract to supply 500 ambulances to the Kenyan government.
The businessman reportedly transferred Ksh 60 million to
individuals linked to the scheme after being convinced the deal was legitimate.
Court documents indicate that the suspects posed as senior Government
officials, claiming they had the influence and authority to facilitate official
meetings and negotiate contracts on behalf of the Kenyan government with
international investors.
Investigators further revealed that the suspects invited the
complainant to meetings at Harambee House, a protected Government installation
that hosts several high-level government offices, including that of the Cabinet
Secretary for Interior.
The suspects were dramatically arrested on March 10th,
2026, during one of the meetings at the facility.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is now
seeking to establish how the suspects managed to hold meetings inside the
high-security Government premises and whether other individuals, including Government
officials, may have been involved in facilitating access.
Kororia Simamtwa, who police believe orchestrated the
scheme, is an aspiring politician who has already declared his interest in
contesting the Cherangany Member of Parliament seat in 2027 under the UDA
ticket.
On social media, Simamtwa is known for frequently praising
President William Ruto and expressing strong loyalty to the ruling UDA party.
See his photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments