Meet KORORIA SIMAMTWA, the mastermind of the Ksh 60 Million fake tender scam planned at the Office of The President in Harambee House - “Ni Mtu Wa RUTO” (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - An aspiring politician allied to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is among seven suspects arrested in connection with a Ksh 60 million fraud scheme targeting a foreign businessman.

The suspect, Kororia Simamtwa, is believed to be the mastermind behind the elaborate scam that was executed from Harambee House, one of Kenya’s most secure government buildings and home to key offices including the Office of the President.

Simamtwa and his accomplices are currently under investigation for conspiracy to defraud, contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code, and obtaining money by false pretences under Section 313.

Authorities are also probing possible violations under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA) relating to the acquisition, possession and use of suspected proceeds of crime.

According to police investigations, the case involves a foreign national who was duped into believing he could secure a lucrative Government contract to supply 500 ambulances to the Kenyan government.

The businessman reportedly transferred Ksh 60 million to individuals linked to the scheme after being convinced the deal was legitimate.

Court documents indicate that the suspects posed as senior Government officials, claiming they had the influence and authority to facilitate official meetings and negotiate contracts on behalf of the Kenyan government with international investors.

Investigators further revealed that the suspects invited the complainant to meetings at Harambee House, a protected Government installation that hosts several high-level government offices, including that of the Cabinet Secretary for Interior.

The suspects were dramatically arrested on March 10th, 2026, during one of the meetings at the facility.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is now seeking to establish how the suspects managed to hold meetings inside the high-security Government premises and whether other individuals, including Government officials, may have been involved in facilitating access.

Kororia Simamtwa, who police believe orchestrated the scheme, is an aspiring politician who has already declared his interest in contesting the Cherangany Member of Parliament seat in 2027 under the UDA ticket.

On social media, Simamtwa is known for frequently praising President William Ruto and expressing strong loyalty to the ruling UDA party.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST