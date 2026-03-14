VIDEO!! SAMIDOH’s former Side Chick and baby mama, KAREN NYAMU, shakes what her mama gave her at a public function - See NYASH!!







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu left heads turning during a public function after showing off her energetic dance moves.

In the video making rounds online, the controversial Senator is seen joining a group of youths on the dancefloor and enthusiastically dancing along to the music.

Dressed in a tight pair of trousers that accentuated her curvy figure, Nyamu confidently shook what her mama gave her, entertaining the crowd as cheers erupted around her.

The lively moment quickly caught the attention of netizens, many noting that despite being in her 40s and a mother of three, the outspoken politician still knows how to bring the vibe and “gerrit” on the dancefloor.

Watch the video>>> below.

Karen Nyamu flaunting what her mama gave her😂 pic.twitter.com/4lWFHBfQc8 — The Mayor (@themayor_ke) March 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST