MAXWELL ODONGO brags that he bags multiple women because he is ‘UNCUT’ after being accused of snatching another man’s wife







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Controversial social media personality and senior NGO manager, Maxwell Ochieng Odongo, has responded cheekily to a man who accused him of wrecking his marriage after eloping with his wife.

Maxwell, whose womanizing habits are well-known online, bragged that he “bags multiple women” because he is not cut.

He further claimed that circumcision is useless and stated that he will not allow the same to be done to his sons, remarks that have sparked mixed reactions online.





And true to his words, he bags multiple women as seen in the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST