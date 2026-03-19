Kenyan man sparks buzz online after revealing girlfriend’s ‘strange’ behavior at his house during ‘MECHI’ - See how she marks territory!







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - It’s often said that women mark their territory when visiting their boyfriends - sometimes directly, other times in subtle ways.

A Kenyan man has now shared his own experience, sparking lively debate online.

In a tweet that has quickly gone viral, the man revealed that he noticed a peculiar pattern whenever his girlfriend comes over.

According to him, she tends to be unusually loud during intimacy at his place, yet remains noticeably quiet when they are at her house.

Netizens weighed in with mixed reactions.

Many argued that this is an indirect way of marking territory - making sure the neighbors know he has a girlfriend and discouraging any potential competition.





The Kenyan DAILY POST