Man almost lynched and his car torched after he was caught ferrying a stolen cow in Tharaka Nithi (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Chaos erupted in Tharaka Nithi after a man suspected to be part of a cow theft gang narrowly escaped lynching by irate locals.

According to reports, the suspect raided a homestead in the area and stole a cow, only to be intercepted by residents who had grown tired of repeated livestock thefts.

In the ensuing confrontation, the man’s car was torched, reducing it to ashes, while he was beaten by the furious crowd.

After the violent incident, the suspect was handed over to the police, who are expected to continue investigations into the theft.





See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST