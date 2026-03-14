Karen jogger stops to pray for embattled former CS RAPHAEL TUJU amid police standoff at his multibillion property (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - A Karen resident, on an early morning jog, briefly drew attention after approaching former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, whose Karen property has reportedly been under siege by officers believed to be from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU).

The unidentified jogger stopped to ask Tuju if he could pray for him amid the tense situation.

He offered a short prayer and shared words of encouragement with the embattled politician before continuing on his run.

The brief, unexpected interaction drew reactions from onlookers and social media users, with many praising the jogger for his courage and compassion in a tense moment.

Tuju claimed that the officers attacked him during a 3 AM incident as he tried to defend the contested land from what he described as a forceful takeover.

The confrontation erupted just days after a High Court ruling cleared the way for auctioneers to proceed with actions that could see several of Tuju’s prime Karen properties sold.

The former Minister argued that powerful figures are attempting to seize the property before he exhausts all legal options.

He insisted that the officers had no justification to storm the premises at night and described the incident as intimidation meant to pressure him into surrendering the property.

Tuju maintains that he will continue protecting the assets until the courts determine the appeal, vowing not to yield to what he calls unlawful pressure.

Watch the video>>> below

A Karen resident out for an early morning jog briefly drew attention after approaching former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, whose Karen property has been under siege by officers believed to be from the Rapid Response Unit.



The unidentified jogger stopped and asked Tuju if he… pic.twitter.com/nWHK8vX0LF — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) March 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST