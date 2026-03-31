“Mafrumbanya Ziko Na Mlima” - VIDEOs of plus-size “WAMAMA” partying at a city club spark online buzz

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - Videos of a lively gathering of plus-size women at a popular Nairobi club have taken social media by storm.
The women had converged at Club Ignition along Outering Road
for an event aimed at celebrating body positivity and embracing self-confidence
among plus-size women.
In the clips circulating online, the attendees, mostly
appearing to be in their late 30s and early 40s, are seen dancing energetically
and enjoying themselves in a vibrant party atmosphere.
Dressed in tight outfits, the women confidently took to the
dance floor as they danced the night away.
Watch the videos below
Mafrumbanya za Wamama pic.twitter.com/uOJNCD6V94— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026
Mafrumbanya za Wamama pic.twitter.com/HnfItbG1jp— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026
Mafrumbanya za Wamama pic.twitter.com/BiaBeegeHf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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