“Mafrumbanya Ziko Na Mlima” - VIDEOs of plus-size “WAMAMA” partying at a city club spark online buzz







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - Videos of a lively gathering of plus-size women at a popular Nairobi club have taken social media by storm.

The women had converged at Club Ignition along Outering Road for an event aimed at celebrating body positivity and embracing self-confidence among plus-size women.

In the clips circulating online, the attendees, mostly appearing to be in their late 30s and early 40s, are seen dancing energetically and enjoying themselves in a vibrant party atmosphere.

Dressed in tight outfits, the women confidently took to the dance floor as they danced the night away.

Watch the videos below

Mafrumbanya za Wamama pic.twitter.com/uOJNCD6V94 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026

Mafrumbanya za Wamama pic.twitter.com/HnfItbG1jp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026

Mafrumbanya za Wamama pic.twitter.com/BiaBeegeHf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST