MADNESS! Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO’s congregants captured on camera scrambling for soil he stepped on, believing it was anointed (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - A video has surfaced online showing followers of controversial preacher, Pastor Ezekiel Odero, of New Life Prayer Centre and Church jostling to collect soil he had walked on, believing it to be anointed.

In the clip, the preacher is seen walking while praying and preaching as congregants closely follow behind, scooping up the soil beneath his feet.

Some are seen placing the soil into small paper bags as they scramble to get a share.

The incident almost caused a stampede, with concerns raised over the safety of those present as the crowd surged forward.

Pastor Ezekiel has long been a subject of public debate due to his teachings and practices.

While critics have questioned his doctrines and likened his church to a cult, his supporters maintain that he is a genuine man of God.

Watch the video>>> below

These fools are fighting for the soil Pastor Ezekiel walked on.

Please don’t bring the Niko Kadi voter registration to these people.

Watachoma!pic.twitter.com/drPfZChGMn — 𝙼𝚞𝚗𝚎𝚗𝚎 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜 🇰🇪 (@munenechris_77) March 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST