Flirting With Death! Motorbike rider captured performing daring stunts on a busy highway (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - A young man riding a motorbike has been captured on camera performing dangerous stunts along one of the city’s major highways.

In the video, the rider is seen sitting on the moving motorbike without holding the handlebars, putting both himself and other road users at serious risk.

He appeared to be enjoying the attention from nearby motorists as he continued with the reckless display.

The video>>> has sparked concern online, with many calling for stricter enforcement of road safety rules to curb such dangerous behavior.

This is jeopardising lives of other road users.... what is thw problem with these kind of bodaboda riders.... sometimes they blame the lord calling them to Sayun pic.twitter.com/25nRjj83FF — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) March 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST