LUO man accused of vanishing after lavish dates, leaving women with hefty hotel bills - LADY left with Ksh 77,000 bill at Novo Hotel in Westlands







Monday, March 23, 2026 - A man identified as Victor Ouma has been accused by multiple women of luring them into dates at high-end hotels, only to disappear and leave them with hefty bills to settle.

According to claims circulating online, Ouma reportedly invites women to upscale venues, orders expensive food and drinks, and then sneaks away before the bill is brought.

In one of the incidents shared on social media, a woman was left stranded with a staggering bill of Ksh 77,000, which she was forced to pay after Victor vanished.

In another case, a different woman claimed she was left with a Ksh 62,000 bill at Habanos Lounge under similar circumstances.

Ouma was previously arrested in Mombasa for impersonating a police officer and is suspected to be involved in fraudulent activities

Screenshots and testimonies from victims are currently being shared widely on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST