CHARLENE RUTO to exit the market soon - She is dating a Governor’s son







Monday, March 23, 2026 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, is reportedly in a serious relationship, with some reports suggesting possible wedding plans are at an advanced stage.

According to whispers circulating online, Charlene, who has largely kept her private life away from the public eye, is dating the son of Uasin Gishu Governor, Jonathan Bii.

Reports indicate that the relationship is politically motivated.

Charlene has in the past publicly expressed interest in settling down and starting a family.

At one time, she went viral after attending a crusade led by American preacher, Benny Hinn, where she requested prayers for marriage.

Her father has also publicly encouraged young people to consider marriage and family life.

Keep it here for more of this developing story.





The Kenyan DAILY POST