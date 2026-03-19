Live with him before you get married, even if it’s just three days – LADY’s advice to women keen on marriage goes viral







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - A woman’s bold advice to fellow women keen on marriage has got everyone talking.

In the viral post, the woman advised ladies to spend a few days living with the man they intend to marry before tying the knot.

She insists that cohabiting, even briefly, reveals truths dating alone can’t.

“Hey my dear, live with that man before you get married - even if it’s three days, even if it’s one week,” she urged.

“I’m not saying move in forever, just share space and see the real person.”

She used her experience in a past relationship that unraveled after her man made surprising requests, proving to her that living together exposes habits, and boundaries hidden in the honeymoon phase.

“Tell me why he thought it was cool to just ask me to p3g him,” she said.

She insists marriage is a lifelong commitment, but a short trial run could save you from heartbreak.

“When you live together, that’s when you see the real person,” she ended.

The Kenyan DAILY POST