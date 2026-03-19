MILLIE ODHIAMBO unapologetic as JAMES OPANDE loses lucrative nursing job in US for leaking MARION NAIPEI’S embarrassing club video







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Suba North Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, has stood firm after news broke that James Opande, a Kenyan medical practitioner based in the United States, lost his job after leaking Marion Naipei’s embarrassing club video.

The clip showed Opande in an uncompromising situation with Marion Naipei, sparking outrage and widespread condemnation.

On Thursday, March 19th, Odhiambo dismissed criticism directed at her, laughing off claims that she was responsible for Opande’s dismissal.

She clarified that she had only exposed his actions online and was unapologetic about it.

“If his employer follows me and fires him based on my post, he is free to sue the employer and me.”

“I will continue unapologetically condemning any forms of Gender Based Violence,” she declared.

The vocal MP emphasized that she is not swayed by online attacks, insisting that her focus remains on fighting GBV.

“You should have known by now that I seek no likes. I already like myself enough. Use me to gain traction if you want. Hate me if you want.”

“Abuse me if you want. Am I a person you think you can run out of town with silly comments and posts on social media?” she posed.

After the video went viral, Marion issued a public apology to her family and friends and has since joined Pastor Kanyari’s church.

Opande also expressed remorse, asking the public to allow him and Marion to resolve the matter privately.

The Kenyan DAILY POST