Last PHOTO and VIDEO shared by NICK KOSGEY in the ill fated 5Y DSB helicopter that crashed in Nandi, killing six people including MP, JOHANA NG’ENO







Sunday, 1 March 2026 - A chilling reminder of life’s fragility has surfaced in the form of the last photo and video shared by journalist and photographer Nick Kosgey airbone, moments before the helicopter crash in Nandi County.

The ill‑fated aircraft, registration 5Y‑DSB, was operated by Corporate Helicopters Kenya, a company associated with Royal Media Services owner S.K. Macharia.

On board were Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, Kosgey, and close associates Mwalimu Carlos Keter, Sportpesa Rono, and Amos Kipngetich alongside the pilot.

Tragically, none survived.

Reports indicate the helicopter went down due to poor weather, with heavy rainfall and low visibility hampering its flight.

The selfie and video, now widely shared online, capture the group smiling and relaxed, unaware of the fate awaiting them.





The Kenyan DAILY POST