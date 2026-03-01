Identity of the Pilot of the ill fated Nandi Helicopter crash revealed - He was a retired Kenya Air Force Officer - RIP GEORGE! (PHOTO)

Sunday, 1 March 2026 - The pilot of the ill‑fated
helicopter that crashed in Nandi County, killing six people including Emurua
Dikirr MP, Johana
Ng’eno, and journalist
Nick Kosgey, has been identified as George Were, a retired military officer and
veteran aviator.
Tributes shared online reveal that Were was set to retire in
September after an illustrious 40‑year career in aviation.
He served with distinction in the Kenya Air Force before
continuing in post‑service assignments as a licensed pilot.
The crash also claimed the lives of Ng’eno’s close
associates Carlos Keter, Amos Kipngetich and Sportpesa Ronoh.
Colleagues and friends have remembered Were as a disciplined
professional whose dedication to flying spanned decades.
His death, alongside the other victims, has left the aviation fraternity and the wider Kenyan community in mourning.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
