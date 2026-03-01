Identity of the Pilot of the ill fated Nandi Helicopter crash revealed - He was a retired Kenya Air Force Officer - RIP GEORGE! (PHOTO)







Sunday, 1 March 2026 - The pilot of the ill‑fated helicopter that crashed in Nandi County, killing six people including Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, and journalist Nick Kosgey, has been identified as George Were, a retired military officer and veteran aviator.

Tributes shared online reveal that Were was set to retire in September after an illustrious 40‑year career in aviation.

He served with distinction in the Kenya Air Force before continuing in post‑service assignments as a licensed pilot.

The crash also claimed the lives of Ng’eno’s close associates Carlos Keter, Amos Kipngetich and Sportpesa Ronoh.

Colleagues and friends have remembered Were as a disciplined professional whose dedication to flying spanned decades.

His death, alongside the other victims, has left the aviation fraternity and the wider Kenyan community in mourning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST