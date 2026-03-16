LADY sparks debate with bold claim about dating men aged 30+ - “I prefer guys in their 20s now”







Monday, March 16, 2026 - A lady has stirred reactions on social media over her bold claim about single men above 30.

In the viral post on X, Miriam Ogbonna wrote: “30+ single men are nothing to write home about these days.”

She accused them of poor communication, saying they are “nonchalant” and can go days without speaking to their partners while thinking it’s okay.

Miriam further claimed they “don’t take corrections” and fail to keep their word, stressing that such behavior only brings unnecessary stress.

Her surprising conclusion? “I prefer guys in their 20’s now. They are more mature.”

The post has sparked a heated debate about dating, maturity and generational differences.





The Kenyan DAILY POST