Kenyan LADY exposes her mother whom she suspects of having an affair with her husband in viral video (WATCH)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - A US-based Kenyan woman has set social media abuzz after publicly accusing her mother of being toxic and making her life miserable.

In a tearful video, the lady explained that she resorted to addressing her mother online after she cut off direct communication.

She claims that her mother has been taking out frustrations from her marriage with her father on her, even siding with her estranged husband and allegedly attempting to take away her child.

Shockingly, she went further to suggest that her mother’s closeness with her son-in-law might be “more than just a mother-in-law relationship.”

She also revealed that her mother never wanted to give birth to her and has often treated her harshly.

She further stunned netizens after revealing that her mother is a senior church leader - heading the mothers’ union.

Amid tears, she pleaded: “Whatever issues you had with my dad, don’t take them out on me.”

The daughter accused her mother of trying to use her grandchild as a way to amend past mistakes, but firmly warned that “that ship has long sailed.”

The video has since gone viral, with netizens expressing shock at the revelations and sparking conversations about toxic parents.

Watch the video>>> below

Kenyan Tiktok lady Exposes her mother whom she suspects might be sleeping with her husband. pic.twitter.com/W33HsbxKJF — 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐄 (@TikTokGossipKe) March 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST