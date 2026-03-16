Man risks a long jail term after being busted with a form 3 girl at Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums (PHOTO)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - A middle-aged man is facing the possibility of a lengthy jail term after he was caught with a Form Three girl in Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums.

According to reports, the suspect was discovered with the girl during an incident that has since sparked outrage among residents in the area.

Locals raised the alarm after becoming suspicious, leading to the man being confronted.

The girl, who lost her mother a year ago, lives with her father in a single-room home, where the suspect reportedly took advantage of her vulnerability.

Local residents have expressed outrage, demanding swift justice, while authorities are investigating the case.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST