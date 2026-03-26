LADY shares a video of suspects who drugged her at Habanos Lounge and wiped out her bank account - The LADY trying to hide from the camera is the main suspect







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A lady has taken to social media to recount a disturbing incident in which she claims she was drugged and robbed after a night out at Habanos Lounge along the Northern Bypass near Kiambu Road.

In a video posted on her TikTok account, the victim narrates how she had gone to the popular entertainment spot to unwind when she was approached by a group of revelers who invited her to join their table.

She says she accepted the invitation, unaware of their sinister move.

According to her account, her drink was later spiked, leaving her disoriented.

She claims the individuals went on to access and empty funds from her M-Pesa and bank accounts before arranging for her to be taken home in an Uber, which was reportedly paid for in cash.

The woman says she regained consciousness nearly 24 hours later, only to discover that her savings had been wiped out, although her phone was not stolen.

She further revealed that she managed to retrieve a video recorded at the entertainment joint showing her in the company of the individuals who drugged her.

In the clip, a lady suspected of being the mastermind appears to avoid the camera.

Listen to the victim narrating how she was drugged and robbed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST