LADY shares a video of suspects who drugged her at Habanos Lounge and wiped out her bank account - The LADY trying to hide from the camera is the main suspect

Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A lady has taken to social media to recount a disturbing incident in which she claims she was drugged and robbed after a night out at Habanos Lounge along the Northern Bypass near Kiambu Road.
In a video posted on her TikTok account, the victim narrates
how she had gone to the popular entertainment spot to unwind when she was
approached by a group of revelers who invited her to join their table.
She says she accepted the invitation, unaware of their
sinister move.
According to her account, her drink was later spiked,
leaving her disoriented.
She claims the individuals went on to access and empty funds
from her M-Pesa and bank accounts before arranging for her to be taken home in
an Uber, which was reportedly paid for in cash.
The woman says she regained consciousness nearly 24 hours
later, only to discover that her savings had been wiped out, although her phone
was not stolen.
She further revealed that she managed to retrieve a video
recorded at the entertainment joint showing her in the company of the
individuals who drugged her.
In the clip, a lady suspected of being the mastermind
appears to avoid the camera.
Listen to the victim narrating how she was drugged and
robbed.
@wachme_dede #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #Tiktok #Go ♬ original sound - POSCHE💵💕🥂
@wachme_dede #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #Tiktok #Go ♬ original sound - POSCHE💵💕🥂
@wachme_dede I don’t know what they were saying in kikuyu 🤧The guy was trying to alert her that I’m recording,#fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #Tiktok #Go ♬ original sound - POSCHE💵💕🥂
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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