Kenyan LADY shows massive transformation after divorce! The glow is real - Is marriage a scam? (LOOK)







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has set social media abuzz after sharing a striking before-and-after transformation following her divorce.

In a series of photos posted online, she compared her appearance during her marriage to her current look, and the difference is hard to miss.

While married, she appeared visibly older and more worn out, with many describing her look as a “mumama.”

However, after walking away from what she described as a troubled union, her transformation has been amazing.

She now looks more vibrant, youthful and confident, clearly embracing a new chapter in her life.

Kenyan LADY shows massive transformation after divorce! pic.twitter.com/lXWzOfel4R — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST