Living at Tsavo Apartments is an extreme sport, Drama kila wakati - A tenant shares VIDEOs







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Life at the popular Tsavo Apartments has once again come under scrutiny after a tenant took to social media to expose chaotic living conditions, terming the experience as “an extreme sport.”

In a series of videos posted online, the tenant captures scenes of frequent disturbances within the apartment complex, including heated altercations, loud parties and drinking sprees that occasionally spiral out of control.

According to the tenant, peace at Tsavo Apartments is a rare luxury, with constant commotion becoming part of daily life.

The clips show young people arguing in corridors, fighting and security personnel attempting to manage the situation.

The apartments are popular among students and those looking for quick encounters.

Watch the dramatic videos below

Living at Tsavo Apartments....... pic.twitter.com/Eh0WBdqkfY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2026

Living at Tsavo Apartments 2..... pic.twitter.com/C2Vi2Rz7jA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2026

Living at Tsavo Apartments 3. pic.twitter.com/kMDtqjiw0i — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2026

Living at Tsavo Apartments 4......... pic.twitter.com/lHqokrhw6u — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2026

Living at Tsavo Apartments 5......... pic.twitter.com/rdaj5Wq7GX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2026

Living at Tsavo Apartments 6............. pic.twitter.com/WQ6ql2UT6X — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2026

Living at Tsavo Apartments 7.............. pic.twitter.com/r11HvFLNEf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST